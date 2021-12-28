New Year’s Eve Celebrations In The Tri-County

New Year’s event celebrations in and around the tri-county!
New Year’s Eve at WinterFest – Carowinds – Fort Mill
December 31st, 5:00 pm – 12:30 am
Dance to the beat of the region’s hottest bands and nosh on delicious tastes and sips.
Tickets available at the gate: https://www.carowinds.com/events/new-years-eve-celebration
Legal Remedy Riverwalk – NYE: Black Tie Affair – Rock Hill
7:00 pm – 12:00 am.
DJ, the Time Square ball drop, complimentary champagne toast at midnight and more.
Tickets required. https://store.legalremedybrewing.com
Player 1 Up’s New Years Eve Party – Rock Hill
8:00 pm – 2 am, Kitchen Open until 1 am.
DJ Green-Man along with free Champagne Toast at Midnight!
No Cover Charge
SC Shore Club – News Year’s Eve- Dinner and Show – Tega Cay
8:30 pm – 12:00 am
Featuring The Al G and Friends Band * Ticket includes a dinner buffet.
Ticket Required: Freshtix.com
Wild Wing Café – New Year’s Eve Party – Rock Hill
9:30 pm -12:30 am
Featuring live music by Lisa De Novo|
Ticket required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-years-eve-party-rock-hill-tickets-229028940727?fbclid=IwAR3781rYRFbxS8aSKZUOtWN6RCYq77zBhhNYWXem3qXGXeOd8fgZMXbP9ZM
January 1, 2022
ChristmasVille– Horse Drawn Carriage Rides – Rock Hill, SC
January 1, 2022 – Noon – 6:00 pm
Ticket required: www.eventbrite.com/e/horse-drawn-carriage-rides-by-ycnga-and-consolidated-pipe-carriage-a-tickets-203364638107
January 2, 2022
American Legion Breakfast – 524 Heckle Blvd, Rock Hill
Sunday, January 2nd, 8:30 AM
Supports Veterans $8 Cash All you can eat!
524 Heckle Blvd, Rock Hill, SC 29730-2803