New Year’s Eve Celebrations In The Tri-County

New Year’s event celebrations in and around the tri-county!

New Year’s Eve at WinterFest – Carowinds – Fort Mill

December 31st, 5:00 pm – 12:30 am

Dance to the beat of the region’s hottest bands and nosh on delicious tastes and sips.

Tickets available at the gate: https://www.carowinds.com/events/new-years-eve-celebration

Legal Remedy Riverwalk – NYE: Black Tie Affair – Rock Hill

7:00 pm – 12:00 am.

DJ, the Time Square ball drop, complimentary champagne toast at midnight and more.

Tickets required. https://store.legalremedybrewing.com

Player 1 Up’s New Years Eve Party – Rock Hill

8:00 pm – 2 am, Kitchen Open until 1 am.

DJ Green-Man along with free Champagne Toast at Midnight!

No Cover Charge

SC Shore Club – News Year’s Eve- Dinner and Show – Tega Cay

8:30 pm – 12:00 am

Featuring The Al G and Friends Band * Ticket includes a dinner buffet.

Ticket Required: Freshtix.com

Wild Wing Café – New Year’s Eve Party – Rock Hill

9:30 pm -12:30 am

Featuring live music by Lisa De Novo|

Ticket required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-years-eve-party-rock-hill-tickets-229028940727?fbclid=IwAR3781rYRFbxS8aSKZUOtWN6RCYq77zBhhNYWXem3qXGXeOd8fgZMXbP9ZM

January 1, 2022

ChristmasVille– Horse Drawn Carriage Rides – Rock Hill, SC

January 1, 2022 – Noon – 6:00 pm

Ticket required: www.eventbrite.com/e/horse-drawn-carriage-rides-by-ycnga-and-consolidated-pipe-carriage-a-tickets-203364638107

January 2, 2022

American Legion Breakfast – 524 Heckle Blvd, Rock Hill

Sunday, January 2nd, 8:30 AM

Supports Veterans $8 Cash All you can eat!

524 Heckle Blvd, Rock Hill, SC 29730-2803