Lancaster Police Investigate Christmas Morning Homicide

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Lancaster Police Department is investigating a Christmas morning death, believed to be a homicide, in the 400 block of East Dunlap Street in Lancaster.

The Lancaster Police Department responded around 7:30 am on December 25 to a report of a vehicle running with an adult victim with an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Lancaster County Coroner Karla Deese said the victim has been identified as 41 year old, Marico Stevens of Lancaster. An autopsy has been scheduled for later this week.

This incident continues to be under investigation, anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (803) 289-6040