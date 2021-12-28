South Carolina Highway Patrol Responds to Hwy 5 Fatal Collision

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say one person has died after a collision on Hwy 5 in York County.

Troopers say the crash happened around 5:45 pm on Monday, December 27th at Hwy 5 and Reservation Road, just 5 miles south of Rock Hill.

Troopers say the driver of the 2009 Kia SUV, 65-year-old Richard Brock, attempted to cross over Hwy 5 continuing onto Reservation Road when it was struck by a 2001 International Tractor Trailer traveling north, that tractor trailer driver was from Chester.

Troopers say the operator of the tractor trailer was not injured. Mr. Brock, driver of the Kia SUV, was entrapped and died at the scene.

SC Highway Patrol and the Coroner’s Office are investigating. Autopsy and toxicology are pending.