New roof installed in memory of York Veteran

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A U.S. Army Reserves Veteran was in need of a new roof on his family home in York.

Some local and national agencies getting involved to make that need a reality.

Those with Habitat for Humanity of York County, Owens Corning, and Merritt Roofing are coming together to replace the roof on this home in York as part of the Roof Deployment Project.

The home belonged to U.S. Army Reserves Veteran, Steven Vincent and he was selected and approved as the recipient for the roof replacement with Habitat for Humanity.

Sadly, Vincent passed away from congested heart failure before he was able to receive his new roof. But that didn’t stop these organizations from still honoring the commitment made.

Jack Vincent, Steven’s nephew says Steven was also a Vietnam Veteran and barber. He continues on to say that Steven loved serving his country and this home has been in their family for years.

He says he’s grateful that with the new roof, the home can continue to stay in the family and honor his uncle.

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort to honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them.

Since the inception of this program in 2016, more than 450 military members have received new roofs.