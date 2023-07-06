A Chester church gives a $10,000 donation to help with home repairs

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Catawba Community Mental Health Foundation receiving $10,000 from a church in Chester to help repair one of its homes for those living with a mental illness.

Catawba Community Mental Health Foundation is an organization that provides affordable apartments for those living with a mental health illnesses.

After one of the foundation’s tenants left one of their apartments in disrepair, they were forced to close it until repairs were made.

Now, thanks to the help of Purity Presbyterian Church the foundation can began to make repairs on the apartment.

The foundation says it still needs for donations to continue its work. If you wish to donate you can do so by mailing in your donation to CCMHF, PO Box 11278, Rock Hill, SC 29731-1278.