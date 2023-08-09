New Rock Hill School District Teachers “Learning to Rock” before the start of school

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – New Teachers are getting the lay of the land as the Rock Hill School District gears up for the upcoming school year.

The district is welcoming more than 100 new teachers this school year and helping them get introduced to the district during its Learning to Rock event.

While there, the new teachers got to meet one another alongside district staff and learn about the different resources the district offers.

Many new teachers say they are both nervous and excited about the new school year.

Teachers will be going back to school on August 14th and again students will join them later on the 21st.

Previous articleCN2 Sports – Stallions sets expectations & what is their former player doing in the NFL?
Next articleJapanese-American veteran proud to be American despite feeling like an ‘enemy’ during World War II

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR