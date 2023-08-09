CN2 Sports – Stallions sets expectations & what is their former player doing in the NFL?

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – The South Pointe Stallions are Prepared for a High-Stakes Football Season As football season approaches, fans of South Pointe Stallions are eager to see how the team performs this year.

With seven state championships already under their belt, the Stallions have a reputation to uphold. However, last year’s record may have left some fans disappointed.

Nevertheless, many are optimistic about the team’s chances with Bobby Collins in his second season as head coach. During a recent practice, Coach Collins spoke about the pressure to perform at a high level. He seemed confident that his team was ready for the challenge.

With many talented players on their roster, including J’Zavien Currence, considered by some to be the best player in the state, the Stallions are a favorite for success.

The Stallions’ schedule will be a challenge as they face tough matchups early on. The team starts with a road game against the Spartanburg Vikings, followed by their home opener against the Rock Hill Bearcats.

After that, they’ll hit the road again to face the Gaffney Indians before finishing up their non-region schedule with two home games against the Chester Cyclones and the reigning state champions, the South Florence Bruins.

In other South Pointe news, former Stallion Nick McCloud made waves at the New York Giants training camp.

With two years of NFL experience, McCloud has made some spectacular plays, including a jaw-dropping interception.

South Pointe fans are excited to see their team take the field as the season approaches. With a talented roster and an experienced coach, the Stallions are poised to make a strong showing this year.