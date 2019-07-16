New Recreation Park Coming To Lake Wylie

Lake Wylie residents are in for a treat! A new park for all ages is in the works in Clover

But not just any park – a recreational park that will offer six pickle ball courts for seniors, a large playground, picnic shelters, a community center for parties and tournament-type activities.

The concept of the park has been in the works for many years. Residents celebrated a groundbreaking in October of last year. In the video above, learn more about the park and what it means as far as growth in the area.