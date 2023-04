ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Anne Springs Close Greenway leaders announced a $125,000 Pledge to Support Children’s Nature Playscape.

President and CEO John Gordon says the New Flagship Destination for Daily Visitors and School Groups is set to break ground soon and is expected to be completed later this year.

The Playscape will be called the Schroering Forest Playground at the Lake Haigler entrance.