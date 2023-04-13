“Family Day Out” set for Saturday, April 22

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On Saturday, April 22, the Chester County School District (CCSD) will host their inaugural “Family Day Out,” thanks to the generous support of Giti Tire and Luck Companies.

The free family fun day is open to the public and will have food, fun, and fantastic entertainment.

Food trucks and local vendors will be on-site selling goods all day, while the CCSD will be available to offer attendees assistance and information on topics like food pantries, rental assistance, utility assistance, medical assistance, and substance abuse assistance.

In addition, the CCSD staff and volunteers will be setting up a range of carnival games and giving out Apseed tablets to the kids, while parents register their pre-k and kindergarteners for the upcoming school year.

Want to Go?

“Family Day Out”

Saturday, April 22 | 10 am until 2 pm

3971 Lewisville High School Road

Chester County School District