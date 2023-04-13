Isaiah 1-17 House changing the way foster care begins – Meeting tonight

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Isaiah 1-17 House is holding an expansion meeting tonight, Thursday, April 13th at 6 PM at Elevation Church – Riverwalk Location.

The Isaiah 1-17 House is changing the way foster care begins.

The effort is to have a house in York County where kids – who are removed from their homes – can go to the Isaiah House that will provide a safe place with friendly volunteers before they are moved to their foster family.

Currently kids who are removed – often have to sit at the DSS office for hours.