New interim dean of USC-Lancaster speaks about role change

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A New Year brings a new dean to the Campus of USC-Lancaster.

Dr. Courtney Catledge has been named interim dean for USCL replacing Dr. Walt Collins, who after 11 years at the helm, is now pursuing a new role as the Executive Vice Chancellor for USC Palmetto College based out of Columbia.

Dr. Catledge has been with USCL for 15 years with her current role as the Director of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing Collaborative Program.

Catledge earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Clemson University.

CN2 recently caught up with Catledge to hear her thoughts on the new role within the college.

USC-Lancaster is one of four University of South Carolina System campuses, along with Palmetto College Columbia, that comprise USC Palmetto College.

Dr. Collins will start his new position with USC Palmetto College in January 2024.