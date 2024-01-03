CN2 Newscast – Honoring late Rock Hill Council Member, Warrants obtained & New businesses in the new year

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Former Rock Hill City councilman and pastor, Dr. Osbey Roddey has passed away.

Roddey’s family and city leaders speak about the about the legacy left behind by the former councilman.

Plus, CN2 has learned warrants have been obtained against a driver who allegedly crashed into a car, killing a mom and her unborn child.

And see some of the new business openings that will welcome customers and guests in 2024.

CN2 has those stories and more for your latest South Carolina news.