New Hope says 500 hired employees means ‘more lives [are] getting changed everyday’

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – While some businesses are dealing with staffing shortages one Rock Hill organization is busy celebrating its 500th hire.

New Hope Treatment Centers feels it’s now completely rebounded from the effects of the Covid-19 Pandemic, when the company says it struggled to keep a full staff.

CN2’s Zane Cina stopping by the child mental health treatment center, as it looks to spend the week celebrating it’s workers.

A few Rock Hill and York County officials also attended the employee celebration to congratulate New Hope on it’s Milestone, while also recognizing the organization for being one of the largest employers in the City.