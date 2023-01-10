New Grant Will Aid School in Determining Safety Conditions For Outdoor Events

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lewisville High School receives a grant that will help school leaders determine conditions for outside events.

Lewisville High School Receives Grant for Weather Tech

The C.H. and Anna E. Lutz Foundation, a non-profit organization that primarily serves Chester, York, and Lancaster counties, awarded $26,000 to the Lewisville High School Booster Club for the implementation of new weather and lightning prediction systems. The technology detects potential for storm hazards, allowing the school to determine if current weather conditions are safe enough for students to utilize outdoor facilities without fear of lightning strikes.

Athletic Director, Warren Pemberton says the new system will help increase field safety for teams or spectators during adverse weather. “Lightning strikes can happen at any moment, even if there is no indication of a larger storm. The system will detect any possible static electricity in the air, and help us determine if the fields are safe to use on days that are cloudy or where there is light rain expected.”

The grant requires all applicants to provide a detailed proposal of project needs, which is followed up by a short interview to ensure that all funds will be utilized in a timely manner. Lewisville High School expects the project will be completed by March 2023, prior to the start of spring season athletics.

“We are grateful and truly blessed to be able to receive these funds for our school,” LHS Principal Tammy Snipes said. “We’d like to thank the Lutz Foundation and our very own Booster Club for making this possible.”

Chester County School District officials hope that this will prove successful for Lewisville High School, and will consider the possibility of equipping similar systems to other schools.

