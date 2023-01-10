Deputies Searching For Man Wanted in Connection in Fatal Shooting

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating a man wanted in a shooting death of a Lancaster man this week.

Deputies tell us warrants have been issued for 24-year-old Corey (CJ) Devonta Baker, Jr with Murder and Possession of a Firearm in connection in the shooting death of Nathaniel Eugene White, 53, of Lancaster.

Authorities describe Baker as a 24-year-old male standing six feet tall and weighing just over 200 pounds. He has York and Rock Hill addresses and is known to frequent Lancaster County.

Updated January 10, 2023 – Homicide Investigation

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death that occurred Wednesday night, January 4, 2023. At 8:07 p. m. deputies were dispatched to 1704 John Street, Lancaster. The victim is a 53-year-old Black male who resided at that address. He was found by a deputy in an outbuilding on the property being tended to by two females. The victim had apparent gunshot wounds. The deputy provided aid which was continued by Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services personnel. The victim died at the scene. The coroner was summoned. An autopsy will be scheduled.

Additional deputies, investigators with the Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force, and crime scene investigators arrived and began processing the scene, collecting evidence, and talking with witnesses. Several people were on the property or near it when the shooting occurred. Investigators learned two men drove to the home, and one of them got out and met with the victim in the outbuilding. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots. The man came out of the outbuilding with a handgun and got back into the car which left the area. A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

“We have not yet made an arrest in this case, but investigators are pursuing a lot of very helpful information provided by witnesses,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We hope to have these two men and the car identified very soon. We will then seek warrants for the appropriate charges and make an arrest or arrests. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of this victim.”

Update January 10, 2023

Arrest warrants have been issued charging Corey (CJ) Devonta Baker, Jr., with Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime in connection with the shooting death of Nathaniel Eugene White at 1704 John Street last Wednesday night. Baker is wanted and is being sought by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. He has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a wanted person. Baker is a 24-year-old Black male standing six feet tall and weighing just over 200 pounds. He has York and Rock Hill addresses and is known to frequent Lancaster County. He should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. His photograph is attached.

“This investigation has been running full steam since last week,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Our investigators have worked through lots of information to identify Baker and are being assisted by several other agencies in searching for him. We need to find and arrest Baker as soon as possible. I encourage anyone with information that will assist us in locating Baker to immediately contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office or dial 911 in your local jurisdiction.”

(All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.)

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crime stoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.