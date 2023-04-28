New Esports facility coming to Winthrop

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Athletes with Winthrop University’s Esports team are gaining a new area to practice for sport.

The team is moving into the same building that hosts Rock Hill’s Sports and Events Center plus the American Cornhole League headquarters.

Winthrop University showing off design previews of how the new facility will look when it’s 5-year lease agreement with the Tuttle Company begins on July 1st.

Student athletes say this will be a big upgrade from their current training grounds located in Owens Hall on Winthrop’s campus.

Winthrop’s Esports team members are excited for the possibilities that come with the new facility, saying they already have plans to hold events and gaming tournaments of their own. Adding it will also help in growing the sport by making it more accessible, and acting as a recruiting tool for that gets more players in the game.

Learn more about the Esports program at Winthop here: https://winthropeagles.com/sports/esports