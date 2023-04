CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Several fire chiefs in Chester County are asking leaders for more funding in the county’s budget so they can hire more manpower at their agencies.

This is due to the new housing developments on the rise and industries coming in as first responders say they need help to keep up with the demand.

