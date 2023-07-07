NC Commissioner of Labor talks after crack found in Fury 325

RALEIGH, N.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On this Friday the North Carolina Commissioner of Labor is speaking about the investigation into the Fury 325 roller coaster that was shut down a week ago after a visitor at Carowinds noticed a crack in a support column.

The Commissioner, Josh Dobson spoke from Raleigh with CN2’s Renee O’Neil through Zoom about the process of their investigation.

Dobson says they did have inspectors on site at Carowinds on Monday and their investigation is ongoing.

The last time the department inspected Fury 325 was in February of this year and there were no issues.

The Commissioner says they believe the crack began about 6 to 10 days before it was noticed and his main concern is finding out how it happened and how to prevent it from happening again. He says the ride will not reopen until the department of labor issues a new Certificate of Operation.

“I was pleased to see that Carowinds is going to replace the support column. I’ve told our guys on the ground, we need to be 100 percent certain we are comfortable issuing a new Certificate of Operation”, says Dobson.

CN2 reported in Thursday’s newscast, Carowinds released details on what its doing to ensure safety. Officials there saying they will replace the existing column and do lengthy amount of testing on the ride.

Commissioner Dobson says an incident like this is incredibly rare.