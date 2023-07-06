Carowinds releases timeline of Fury 325 repair

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Carowinds released an update on the repair process of Fury 325 roller coaster and when its expected to return to service after it was shut down when a visitor noticed a crack in a support column on the ride last week.

A Carowinds’ spokesperson says since July 1st the parks maintenance team and representatives from the ride’s manufacturer, Bolliger and Mabillard Consulting Engineers Inc. have conducted a thorough inspection of the entire track, support columns and foundation.

Officials say with B&M, they also performed a battery of tests to identify the cause of the fracture, which they say appears to have formed along a weld line in the steel column.

Their plan is to remove and replay the existing support column. Officials say the new support column, which is being fabricated by B&MN, is expected to be delivered to the Carowinds next week.

After the installation of the new column, normal protocol for rides like the Fury 325 will be done to ensure safety and the integrity of the coaster.

Those protocols include an accelerometer test that uses sensors to measure any variation in the ride experience. After that, officials say they plan to operate the ride for 500 full cycles, performing tests and inspections of the entire ride throughout that period. Once this phase is completed, they will ask B&M and the third-party testing firm to perform a final inspection to ensure the ride exceeds all required specifications.

Additional inspection procedures will also be implements to ensure Carowinds is making every effort to promptly identify and address future potential issues. The new measures will include the regular use of drones outfitted with cameras to access and inspect hard to reach areas of rides at the park.

Carowinds says, “the safety of our guests and associates will always be Carowinds’ top priority. Once the new support column is in place and all testing and inspections have been completed, we will work with the North Carolina Department of Labor’s Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau to prepare Fury 325 for reopening. We will share an update on the reopening of the ride when a date has been finalized.

B&M is regarded as one of the premier ride manufacturers in the world, with an impeccable reputation for quality and engineering. It’s important to understand that rides like Fury 325 are designed with redundancies in place to ensure the safety of guests in the event of an issue such as this.”

The Department of Labor in North Carolina plans to speak to reporters on Friday, July 7th to discuss its recent inspection of Fury 325.

Check back for updates.