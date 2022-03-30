MUSC Health – Transplant Program Announces Solid Organ Transplant

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – MUSC Health Lancaster has now opened a new addition called MUSC Health – Transplant Program Mid-Carolinas. This marks the start of solid organ transplants in this part of the state with the focus on kidney transplants.

This transplant program is composed of a medical team led by the Director of Transplant Services for the Lancaster Division Doctor Prince Anand.

The promise was made in March of 2019 when MUSC acquired the hospitals in Lancaster and Chester to provide more care and more services for those here at home.

In 2021, MUSC Health surgeons performed 410 kidney transplants, which officials say places MUSC Health in the Top 10 centers in the country.

The Lancaster Division, which includes MUSC Health – Lancaster Medical Center and MUSC Health – Chester Medical Center, has been a part of the MUSC Health system for three years this month. The beginning of such an important and life saving service in this community delivers on the promises that were made on March 2, 2019 when MUSC acquired the hospitals in Lancaster and Chester. The promise made by the leadership of MUSC Health was to provide exceptional care and innovative services closer to home for those in the Lancaster and surrounding communities.

Due to recent changes relating to the restrictions on distance with the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), patients within a 250‐nautical mile range of the donor hospital are given priority/preference for transplant donation allocation. This area’s proximity to Charlotte, NC, and surrounding communities will allow a larger segment of the patients to experience decreased wait times for a needed life‐saving kidney.

“We are extremely grateful for the support we have received and look forward to our continued partnership with the Transplant Integrated Center of Clinical Excellence in Charleston,“ said the Lancaster Division’s Chief Executive Officer, J. Scott Broome, MHA, MAIS, FACHE. “Having two programs within one integrated system will allow us to share experience, resources and treatment protocols across the health system while providing care locally. This is a monumental moment for not only our division but for those who will benefit from this service.”

“Additional costs for things such as transportation, lodging and meals for multiple trips to and from a location farther from home can create quite a hardship for someone already experiencing poor health,” said Dr. Anand. “A kidney transplant program will also add to and expand the compliment of services that are already offered at MUSC Health – Lancaster Medical Center. This will be a significant enhancement in the quality of care for the patient population overall. I am delighted to be a part of the team at MUSC Health – Lancaster.”

Location

The Transplant Clinic in Lancaster will be located at 820 West Meeting Street in a newly remodeled medical arts building. Patients will receive pre‐ and post‐transplant care in this location as well as transplant education by dedicated pharmacists, dieticians, nurses, doctors, nurse practitioners and more. The actual kidney transplants will be performed in the surgical suites in the Lancaster hospital. The addition of a kidney transplant program along with other cutting‐edge services such as the newly introduced robotics surgery begins a new chapter of healthcare delivery in Lancaster.

