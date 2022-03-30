Teddy Bear Sleepover with the FM Band

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill High School Band, for the first time, is hosting a Musical Stuffed Animal Sleepover.

Music is for everyone, organizers say, even for your child’s favorite stuffed animal or doll.

The Fort Mill High School band is hosting this camp for lovey’s in hopes it will entice their owners to take a look at playing an instrument in middle or high school.

Organizers tell us children can drop their beloved stuffed animal off in the Fort Mill High School Band Room this Friday, April 1st at 5:30 pm where they will be met by band students who will discuss instrument choice and registration.

The next morning, when children come to pick up their stuffed animal they will receive a link to a short concert in which the animals created overnight.

Cost:$20 per stuffed animal or doll. $10 for additional animals from the same household. Payment will be collected at drop-off on Friday, April 1.

Registration is appreciated, but not required https://fortmill.band/stuffed-animal-sleepover/