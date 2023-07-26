MUSC Health in Lancaster celebrates first anniversary of Mid-Carolina Transplant Program

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Medical University of south Carolina in Lancaster celebrated the first anniversary of the Mid-Carolina Transplant Program. MUSC Health in Lancaster allows patients to access life-saving procedures closer to home.

The hospital has completed a remarkable 68 kidney transplants in just one year. It is now working to make it possible for transplant patients to receive an organ from a live donor such as a family member or friend.

Founders Federal Credit Union was recognized for contributing to the program during the anniversary celebration. The credit union was a donor for the initiative and has been honored with a new sign at the hospital.

The hospital plans to continue its efforts to help those in need of transplants and looks forward to expanding its program.

