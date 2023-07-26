MUSC’s future Indian Land medical center looks to ‘keep Lancaster County patients in Lancaster County’

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – You may have noticed a sign on Charlotte Highway near Bridgemill Drive in Indian Land announcing a new Medical University of South Carolina hospital coming to the area.

That sign indicates where the 85 acre medical facility will be built, with hospital officials saying the project is now one step closer to beginning thanks to the opening of a new MUSC clinic right across the street.

CN2’s Zane Cina gets a preview of what the hospital will offer once construction begins.