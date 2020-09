ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) York County’s own Caitlin Anderson took home the title of -Mrs. South Carolina 2020.

Caitlin’s platform focuses on literacy. She’s also worked to raise books for people around the county and classroom supplies for teachers across the country.

This was Cailtin’s first time competing and she says it was a really special experience.

In the interview above CN2’s Rachel Richardson speaks with Caitlin about her win and missions going forward.