Governor McMaster Announces New Guidelines For Visitation At Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) We continue to take a closer look at Governor Henry McMaster’s latest announcement that many families have be anticipating those living in nursing homes will soon able to reconnect with loved ones face-to-face following new guidelines.

Family members are reconnecting after months of Senior Living facilities having visitation restrictions due to COVID-19.

Here at HarborChase Riverwalk, families are grateful to have been able to connect with their loved ones at all. Sandy Wilson and her mom have been able to have visits like this one.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to be able to visit her at the window with a microphone on both sides and it’s been really nice but there is a barrier there and it will be nice just to be able to have a normal sit down visit with them,” says Sandy.

But like many families are eager to break down those barriers.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with leaders from an area senior living facility about what this will look like.