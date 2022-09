LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Hwy Patrol says one person has died following a collision around 3:43 pm Wednesday, September 14 on Douglas Road near Sims Drive in Lancaster County.

Officers say the driver, Paul Culp, 34, of Lancaster was driving the 1995 Honda Motorcycle when it collided into a 2001 Toyota Pick-Up that was attempting to turn left into a private drive.

The driver of the Toyota Pick-Up was not injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.