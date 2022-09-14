CN2 Newcast – Chase Ends In Gun Fire, Update On Panthers Bankruptcy, 79 Year Old Missing In Chester

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The chase began in Baxter Village when York County Sheriff’s Office was asked to search the area for a stolen vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office says the chase ultimately ended in 3 gun shots and the suspect dead after a senior deputy was forced to defend himself.

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s Real Estate Company – GT Real Estate Holdings has submitted a new reorganization plan for its bankruptcy hearing over the failed headquarters project in Rock Hill.

The search is on for the 79 year old woman who went missing from the Helms-Gordon Residential Care in Fort Lawn early Tuesday.

Plus in CN2 Sports… The Chester Cyclones football team will get another shot at a top ten team when they travel to the Pit to face the Catawba Ridge copperheads in week 4 of the season.

We have those stories and more.