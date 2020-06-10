Mom’s Demand Action Hosts Virtual Walk To Honor Victims, Survivors Of Gun Violence

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Almost 1,000 people across the Palmetto State are coming together to put an end to gun violence.

In honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day on June 5th, the nonpartisan Mom’s Demand Action and community members participated in a virtual walk, run or other physical exercise over the weekend.

The goal, to push for change, keep families safe and commemorate the lives of victims and survivors of gun violence.

The local Moms Demand Action group here in York County and supporters wore orange during their walks and runs in memory of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendelton who wore orange when she was shot and killed in Chicago in 2013.

The idea is to clock 100 miles with participants uploading pictures and videos of their activity online.

Leaders with Moms Demand Action North Central say 100 people are shot each day in our country by domestic violence, unintentional gunshots or suicide.

They add although George Floyd’s death is not gun related, the incident does add more urgency, as they say more black men and boys are 15 times more likely than white men and boys to be shot and injured.

The organization has been active for four years. It’s main message…

“I think it’s two-fold. Giving a voice to those who don’t have a voice,” Suzanne Mackowski said. “And I think secondly, trying to make change and its not only in our city, but nationally, those who have been impacted by gun violence and bring about change for the future.”

Suzanne Mackowski is the co-lead of the Mom’s Demand Action North Central chapter.

Mom’s Demand Action wants to see more background checks on folks purchasing guns.

They’re also in favor of red flag laws to keep guns out of the hands of those with a history of domestic violence.

In addition to the virtual event, the Rock Hill Water Tower and Fountain Park was also lit up on Sunday in orange for those impacted by gun violence.