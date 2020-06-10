RNC Leaving Charlotte Costs York County Area Millions In Revenue, Committee Searching For New Locations

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Now that’s it has been announced that the Republican National Convention will not be held in Charlotte in 2020, members of the party’s committee are talking about the party’s next moves.

The 2020 Co-Chair of arrangements for the Republican National Committee, York County’s Glenn McCall, says they were expecting more than 50,000 people to attend and a fifth of those people would have been delegates and officials.

McCall adds the convention would have generated more than $200 million of revenue of the Charlotte area and he says 10 to 12 million of that could have been revenue for York County.

The committee is now searching for new locations for the RNC and while no South Carolina cities are being considered, he says the committee is still considering hosting the conventions business meetings in Charlotte and expects it will still bring a few hundred people to the Charlotte-York County area.

“Just disappointed that the Governor Roy Cooper could not accommodate our efforts,” McCall. “We’ve been a year and a half in Charlotte working. We have a full staff there in Charlotte and we’ve invested probably close to $15 million in the Charlotte economy over the last year and a half in our preparation.

McCall says a lot of people were looking forward to having the convention in the area, adding local representatives will still be in attendance.

He expects there to be opportunities for remote watch parties for people to see speeches and nominations.