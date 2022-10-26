Midsters Podcast Talks Breast Cancer

YORK COUNTY S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Breast cancer affects so many people and the more stories people hear the less they feel alone.

That’s why The Midsters Podcast, based out of York county used its latest episode to focus on the disease. They brought in a guest who’s put energy into giving back to others, through multiple diagnosis of her own.

The podcasters say their focus is all about women at midlife supporting one another, so this was a very relevant topic.

