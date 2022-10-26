CN2 Digital Dashboard – Race And Reconciliation In Rock Hill Preparing New Presentation

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Race and Reconciliation in Rock Hill organization is giving a presentation this Thursday, October 27th at 7 PM at the Ernest G Brown Women’s and Pediatric Center on Saluda Street.

The focus will be on Black Women and the Charleston Hospital Worker’s Campaign with Dr. Jennifer Dixon-McKnight. The Assistant Professor of African American Studies at Winthrop University will be sharing her research into this important labor strike in 1969.

Digital Dashboard is sponsored by the York County Natural Gas Authority.