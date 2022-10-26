CN2 Sports – Athletes Speak At Big South Media Day

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) –  CN2 stopped by Bojangles Coliseum, home to the Big South Conference Basketball tournament, which will take place in March. But today all the action was in the conference room for Big South media day where coaches and players from all the schools were on hand to speak to different media outlets.

