Middle School Wins Grant to Care for Mother Earth

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A middle school club in Rock Hill seeing the need for better recycling education around their school has won a grant aimed at taking care of Mother Earth.

The newly created Recycle Club at Sullivan Middle School said the idea was just a class project, but the teacher encouraged them to write a grant to see where it would go. Not only was it a successful project, but they received a grant worth $2,500 from the Rock Hill Schools Education Foundation.

The plan is to give the school the resources to properly recycle items in the classroom and also add an education program to teach the students what can and cannot be recycle.

