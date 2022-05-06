Fort Mill Schools Announce District Moves

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill School District announced this week the administrative and principal announcements for the upcoming school year.

Zachary Beam will be the principal at Fort Mill High School. Beam has served as an assistant principal at Fort Mill High since 2018 and previously served as a teacher at the Fort Mill High School. Mr. Beam has a bachelor of science in mathematics and secondary education and a Masters of School Administration from Appalachian State University. Beam will begin his new role on July 1st.

Tammy Deas will be the Director of Transportation. She has been the Assistant Transportation Supervisor since 2018 and previously served as the Transportation Safety Officer and Training Coordinator. Ms. Deas has multiple certifications including the Operation Lifesaver Certification, Residential and Commercial Certification and she is certified as a Third party CDL Compliance Tester. Deas will begin immediately.

Holly Logan will be the Director of STEM/CTE. She has been an assistant principal in the district since 2015, currently at Catawba Ridge High School. She previously served as an assistant principal in Clover and an Academic Coach in Dallas, NC. Mrs. Logan has a bachelor’s degree in Middle School Education from Radford University and a Master of School Administration from UNC-Wilmington. Logan will begin her new roll on July 1st.

Darleen Romenick will be the principal at Riverview Elementary. She has been the assistant principal at Fort Mill Elementary School since July, 2020 and previously served as the assistant principal at Sugar Creek Elementary School. Mrs. Romenick has a Bachelor of Arts in Child & Family Development from UNC- Charlotte and a Masters of Education in Educational Leadership from Winthrop University. Romenick will begin her new roll on July 1st.

Jocelyn Young will be the Director of Student Services beginning July 1. She has been the principal at Kings Town Elementary since 2020 and previously served as the principal of Fort Mill Elementary School. Mrs. Young has a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and a Master’s of Education Curriculum and Instruction from Winthrop University. She also has a Master’s of School Administration from Gardner Webb University. Young will begin her new roll on July 1st.

“We are excited to welcome these employees into their new roles,” said Superintendent Chuck Epps. “Their experience and passion for education and serving students will continue to benefit our district and the community we serve.”