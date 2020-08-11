Metal Food Packaging Company Expands Into Lancaster County, A $9.7 Million Investment To Create New Jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Silgan Containers, a leading manufacturer of metal food packaging, announced plans to expand operations in Lancaster County.

The company’s more than $9.7 million investment is projected to create 16 new jobs over the next five years.

Founded in 1987, Silgan Containers is a solutions-based manufacturer of metal containers for shelf-stable food and general line products.

Located at 1531 Camp Creek Road, Silgan Containers’ Lancaster County facility manufactures cans for food customers across the Southeast.

The company’s expansion is expected to be complete by the end of 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Silgan Containers team should visit https://silgancontainers.com/careers/.

“It’s always exciting to see one of our existing businesses prosper and grow,” Governor Henry McMaster said. “We celebrate Silgan Containers’ decision to increase its footprint in South Carolina and create 16 new jobs. We are committed to fostering our state’s business-friendly climate so that we’ll continue to see job-creating investments like this one.”

“It’s another golden day for Lancaster County with Silgan Containers’ expansion of their Lancaster operation,” Steve Harper, Lancaster County Council Chairman, said. “Silgan Containers is one of our most respected manufacturers, and the new jobs and investment are very much welcomed and appreciated.”

“Silgan Containers’ expansion is a significant long-term commitment to their Lancaster County facility. The investment is a reflection of the plant’s strategic importance to the company and a testament to the outstanding business climate the county and state offer manufacturers,” Lancaster County Economic Development Executive Director Jamie Gilbert said.

