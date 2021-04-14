Memorial Service Planned for Lesslie Family

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife Barbara Lesslie and their two grandchildren, Adah and Noah will be laid to rest this Wednesday, April 14th.

A private family service for people who knew the Lesslies will be held at 3 PM at West End Baptist Church in Rock Hill.

The memorial service will be streamed online.

Robert, Barbara, Noah, and Adah along with two other men, James Lewis and Robert Shook lost their lives after a mass shooting at the Lesslie’s home a week ago.

The family is asking any memorials may be made in Robert and Barbara’s name to Camp Joy North Carolina. The address is 918 South Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville, SC 29607.

Below are links to view the online stream of the memorial service.