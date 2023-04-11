ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Want to know what it’s like to be a TV news reporter?

Stop by the Comporium Museum during the Come-See-Me Festival on Friday, April 14.

From 4PM-7PM, Laurabree, Lucas, Renee, Jeremy, Zane and Ryan will be onsite and giving an up-close look at the anchor desk.

An exhibition featuring mementos from CN2’s 30-year tenure of reporting in the Tri-County area will also be present. The exhibit will remain throughout the summer, though the news crew will only be at the Museum on April 14.

Don’t forget to drop by the Comporium tent for some awesome giveaways!

Meet our Reporters!

Comporium Museum

4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

117 Elk Ave. Rock Hill

click here to learn more about the museum