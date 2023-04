ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Duke Energy and county officials will test the sirens around the Catawba Nuclear Station Wednesday, April 12.

Officials say any time between 11 AM to 1 PM 89 sirens within 10 miles of the Catawba Nuclear Station will sound for five to 30 seconds to make sure they are functioning properly. We are told the sirens may be tested more than once.

No public action is required.