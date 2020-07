LANCASTER, S.C. — A man was found dead in Lancaster on Thursday.

Lancaster Police say shortly after 9 a.m., officers discovered a vehicle in the parking lot of Lancaster Police Department.

Inside the vehicle, the officers found a deceased adult male.

The Lancaster Police Department, SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death.

