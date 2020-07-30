State Superintendent Approves 25 School District Reopening Plans

COLUMBIA, S.C. — State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced the approval of twenty five school district reopening plans submitted to the South Carolina Department of Education.

“School district leaders, working alongside their local communities, continue to put forward high quality options for parents that take into account the academic and social needs of students along with the safety precautions and protocols required in the current pandemic environment,” State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said. “On the state level, we are committed to ensuring that the safety needs of every school is being met in preparation for reopening. Every citizen can help in this effort by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly and staying at home when sick.”



The twenty five school districts whose reopening plans were approved today are:

Abbeville County School District

Aiken County Public School District

Beaufort County School District

Calhoun County Public Schools

Darlington County School District

Edgefield County School District

The School District of Greenville County

Greenwood School District 50

Hampton School District One

Kershaw County School District

Lancaster County School District

Laurens County School District 56

Lexington County School District One

Lexington County School District Two

Lexington County School District Three

Lexington School District Four

School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties

School District of Newberry County

School District of Oconee County

Orangeburg County School District

School District of Pickens County

Williamsburg County School District

York School District 1

Rock Hill School District Three (York 3)

Fort Mill School District (York 4)

These approved plans are in addition to the six approved by Spearman on July 27th. The SCDE is still in the process of reviewing the remaining plans that have been submitted to the agency and will announce additional approvals in the coming days.

To be approved school districts must meet key criteria set by the SCDE. These criteria include offering both a virtual and face to face option, a time frame to review operational plans to move towards full five day face-to-face instruction model and the establishment of how high quality instruction and a broad range of student services will be provided. Unlike the emergency remote learning that was required during COVID-19 school closures, students participating in virtual options will have a daily instructional schedule, receive frequent teacher feedback and face high standards for earning passing grades.

Detailed information regarding approved plans can be found by following this link.