Main Street Children’s Museum hosting events during “Children’s Museum Week”

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – South Carolina Governor, Henry McMaster has declared April 1st to the 7th as Children’s Museum Week encouraging people to visit and support children museums in South Carolina.

Main Street Children Museum in Rock Hill is partnering with the South Carolina Alliance of Children’s Museums in hosting what they call ‘Week of the Young Child.’

Education Program Manager Allison Faile said, “They get an opportunity to learn about different things they can do, stuff that seems fun, and careers that maybe don’t get highlighted as much. We already highlight other careers in February, but we wanted to highlight farmers as this is where there food comes from and something they don’t notice in their day to day lives.”

Week of the Young Child

www.chmuseums.org/childrens

Main Street Children Museum

133 E Main St, Rock Hill

Monday – Friday

9:00AM – 11:30AM

1:00PM – 3:30PM

Events throughout the week will include Wee Wednesday, National Burrito Day, and partnerships with the York County Library.