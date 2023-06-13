Local Tie to Tony Awards

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In our latest digital dashboard, a Nation Ford grad is part of a major event…the Tony Awards! Westin Hicks is the Assistant Company Manager for a show called Parade on Broadway, that appropriately is on Broadway!

Sunday night it won 2 Tony’s. One for Best Revival of a Musical and Best Direction of a Musical! It was nominated for 6 – and he along with much of the cast all together celebrated in the Big Apple.

Hicks graduated from NAFO back in 2018 and we’ll hear more from him in the days ahead, congratulations!