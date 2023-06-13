Lancaster Co. Sheriff’s going “Hog Wild”

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – You could say the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office are hogging the limelight after responding to a call to catch a pig in a back yard.

According to the Sheriff’s Office they had been notified of the pig’s escape and had been receiving calls about it all weekend.

Finally on Sunday a man called letting the sheriff’s office know he trapped the hog in his fenced back yard and asked them to get the pig.

Deputies responded and attempted to then lasso the pig.

Eventually they were able to subdue it and return the hog to the rightful owner.