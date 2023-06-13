CN2 Newscast – Tower to table produce, Powerhouse preview, & New football field

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Innovation Garden fulfills it’s first ever restaurant order, supplying Kounter of Rock Hill locally grown greens.

also, the $10.5 million project coming to Rock Hill called “The Powerhouse” is less than two weeks away from opening. CN2’s Renee O’Neil gets a preview of some of the restaurants and entertainment options coming to the historic site.

Plus in CN2 Sports, Jeremy Wynder has stops by Nation Ford High School as a football camp takes place and field updates continue.

See those stories and more in the June 13th edition of CN2 News.

