YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The cold front from over the weekend that brought some lows in the 20’s and a frost damaged some peach crop at local farms.

Sam Hall with Bush n Vine Farm in York says they lost about 50 percent of their peach crop thanks to the cold temps.

Hall says there’s not much you can do to protect peaches from the cold.

Even though they lost some, he says there will be plenty of peaches for the upcoming season.

Hall says to expect peaches by Memorial Day weekend.