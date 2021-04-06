MUSC Health to Host Mass Vaccination Clinics in Chester Communities

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) MUSC Health is planning two drive-thru and one walk up COVID-19 vaccination events this week.

Leaders with MUSC Health say any person from South Carolina ages 18 or older is eligible to attend.

Officials say an appointment is required. There are three different locations including Chester Mount Moriah Baptist Church On Wednesday, April 7th, Great Falls Elementary School on Thursday, April 8th, and Gethsemane Baptist Church on Friday, April 9th.

To sign up and for more information about the locations, visit the link below.

https://muschealth.org/vaccine-chester