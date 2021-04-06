In Person Job Fair Coming to Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Gateway Conference Center in Richburg will be hosting an indoor job fair coming up on April 15th.

The event will be from 10 AM until 2 PM with almost 30 employers set to attend.

According to the press release from SC Works, Catawba Region, the job fair is a quick turnaround for regional employers who are scrambling to fill critical roles.

Leaders say this is the first in-person job fair in more than a year but COVID-19 guidelines and safety measures will be in place.

This is a collaborative partnership with Chester Economic Development and SC Works.

Below are the employers who plan to attend the job fair.

At this time, employers who are slated to attend include: MUSC Health – Lancaster Medical Center, Guardian Industries, Chester County Government, Coatex, Inc., The Blake, Chester County Sheriff’s Office, Carowinds, Coroplast Tape, The Budd Group, Shayonano USA, Giti Tire, Boise Cascade, Unique USA, FootPrint, Roseburg Forest Products, Food Lion, Boral Stone, Morcon Tissue, KFC/Taco Bell, Carolina Poly, Outokumpu Stainless Bar, Venus Group and Sun Fiber LLC.

Leaders say job titles include a wide variety to choose from including Paramedics, Phlebotomists, Dispatch Operator, Machine Operator, Chemical Operators, Human Resources Benefits Administrator, Sheriff’s Deputy, CAN, Maintenance Technician, Electrician, Quality Control, CDL Driver, Mechanic, Accountant, Warehouse Associate, Cloud/Network Engineer, Photographer, Inventory Auditor, Payroll Specialist, Bilingual Safety Supervisor and Customer Service Representatives.

For more information and how to find a job, visit www.myscworks-catawba or www.SCWorks.org.