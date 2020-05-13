Local Bi-Lo Celebrates York’s Graduating Seniors

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) — The City of York and its local businesses continuing to make 2020 seniors feel appreciated amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Bi-Lo grocery store recently holding a special ceremony for three high school seniors and one York Technical College graduate all who work in the local store.

Dylan Hardin, Shelby Hull, and Zachary Mazeppa are all graduating seniors at York Comprehensive High School and Ashley Lynch who will be graduating from York Technical College with an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice.

The City’s mayor and city manager coming out to support the students and the business that’s helping them through this tough time.