The pandemic is costing Chester County quite some money, Fort Mill seniors celebrating their graduation in unique ways, if you can’t get a stimulus check – here’s what’s available to help you, Skin Cancer Prevention month and a bill that would prohibit use of tanning beds to those under age 18, a woman turns 80 and celebrates with a special parade and the Big South preparing for changes for the 2020-2021 season.

In the video above, get your latest Tri-County news and Coronavirus coverage.